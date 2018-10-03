Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Cheltenham Township say a woman was sexually assaulted at an apartment complex after meeting a man on Tinder.

Cheltenham Township police say the assault happened Monday at the Lynnewood Garden Apartments complex around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the woman met the suspect on Tinder and was lured to the area.

According to police, the suspect approached the woman from behind, grabbed her and forced her into a secluded area behind the garages where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call Cheltenham Township Police Detectives at 215-885-1600 ext. 499.