PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you know Thursday is National Taco Day? Well, now that you’re aware, you’ll want to celebrate accordingly with the best tacos in the area.

Travel site Orbitz has scoured its network of travel experts to find the best tacos in every state.

South Philly Barbacoa took home the top spot in all of Pennsylvania.

“The stuff of foodie legend, South Philly Barbacoa started as a cart, then became a standalone eatery, then shared a space with its sister restaurant (El Compadre) inside Philly‘s Italian Market, and is once again a stand alone eatery (but open only Saturday, Sunday and Monday),” writes Orbitz’s Dalia Colon.

“Arrive early, bring cash, expect to wait in line for the lamb tacos sitting on a corn tortilla made before your very eyes.”

Unfortunately, South Philly Barbacoa, which was recently featured on Netflix’s Chef’s Table, will not be open for Thursday’s festivities, but there are plenty of other options.

Orbitz also named Restaurante Mi Laurita in Georgetown as Delaware’s top taco joint, while Orale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City was named New Jersey’s finest.

Loads of restaurants in Philadelphia are running specials. Here are just a few of the top places to get a taco in Philadelphia:

El Vez — If you want something wild, El Vez has a special trio for you. For one-day only, El Vez is offering a unique taco trio: duck confit with mole Poblano, grilled shrimp with chorizo, and a falafel taco with coriander yogurt.

— If you want something wild, El Vez has a special trio for you. For one-day only, El Vez is offering a unique taco trio: duck confit with mole Poblano, grilled shrimp with chorizo, and a falafel taco with coriander yogurt. Xochitl — Xochitl will have a happy hour between 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. The spicy brisket taco is a popular choice.

— Xochitl will have a happy hour between 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. The spicy brisket taco is a popular choice. El Rey — Can’t decide what kind of taco you want? Try them all. El Rey is offering a taco tasting on Thursday, which includes a chicken, brisket, fish, carnitas, and a tofu taco.

— Can’t decide what kind of taco you want? Try them all. El Rey is offering a taco tasting on Thursday, which includes a chicken, brisket, fish, carnitas, and a tofu taco. Cantina Los Caballitos — Another favorite of Philadelphia natives. The goat taco is a favorite among reviewers.

In the mood for a fish taco? Try one of these top fish taco restaurants in the city.

National chains will be in on the action, as well. On The Border is running an endless taco special for $8.99, Taco Bell is selling a $5 National Taco Day Gift Set, which includes four hard-shell tacos.