PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey man is facing charges after authorities say he stole more than $46,000 from ATMs across the region as a service technician.

A year-long internal investigation resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Basilio Lazu, of Buena Borough.

Authorities say Lazu is responsible for 54 separate thefts between December of 2016 and May of 2017 totaling $46,480 from various ATMs in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester Counties.

Lazu was employed as a service technician, which gave him access to the machines.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, Lazu was arrested at his home without incident.

Lazu is charged with theft of movable property and was released pending a court hearing.