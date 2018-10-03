Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A record-setting amount of people have signed up to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

This year’s National Voter Registration Day broke previous records with more than 800,000 new voters.

The previous record was set in 2016 with 771,321 first-time voters registering.

“If you missed National Voter Registration Day, don’t worry — you still have time to register,” said Virginia Kase, CEO of League of Women Voters of the United States, in a statement.

Its Official! #NationalVoterRegistrationDay registered over 800,000 people thanks to our 4,087 Community Partners, 52 Premier Partners, 10 Premier Sponsors, and Thousands of Volunteers! It was the biggest National Voter Registration Day EVER! For more: https://t.co/I8p4BAUQj8 pic.twitter.com/E8gQK92WHS — NatlVoterRegDay (@NatlVoterRegDay) October 2, 2018

Oct. 9 marks the last day to register in Pennsylvania.

Delaware’s last day to register to vote is Oct. 13 while New Jersey’s last day to register to vote in the midterms is Oct. 16.

For more information about final dates for voter registration can be found on the Nonprofit VOTE website.

More information about how to register to vote online, in three seconds, can be found on the National Voter Registration Day website.