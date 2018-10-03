BREAKING:Police: 1 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting Outside Dollar General Store In Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“We have confirmed 2 tornadoes occurred yesterday, October 2, 2018 in Carbon and Monroe Counties Pennsylvania. Both tornadoes have been rated EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale,” the NWS says.

In Carbon County, the tornado was in the area of Kidding Township and Lake Harmony.

In Monroe County, the tornado occurred within Jackson Township.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

