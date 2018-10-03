SANTA FE, NM - OCTOBER 11: Raindrops are seen on a window October 11, 2004 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“We have confirmed 2 tornadoes occurred yesterday, October 2, 2018 in Carbon and Monroe Counties Pennsylvania. Both tornadoes have been rated EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale,” the NWS says.

In Carbon County, the tornado was in the area of Kidding Township and Lake Harmony.

In Monroe County, the tornado occurred within Jackson Township.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.