PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tis the season for zombies and witches, ghosts and goblins, vampires and werewolves, and just about every other scary thing you can imagine. Yes, Halloween season is here, so it is time to dust off those horror films, pop some popcorn, and gather ’round the television set. Looking for just the right film to scare the pants off the whole family? Well, take a look at these 10 of the scariest Halloween movies of all time.

10. Saw (2004) Say what you will about all of the sequels, but the original “Saw” was a groundbreaking film for several reasons. It asked the simple question, “What would you do to survive?” And then took that question to terrifying extremes. In addition, the twist at the end is one of the most surprising and effective twists ever seen in the horror genre.

9. The Ring (2002) Based on a 1998 Japanese Horror film titled “Ringu,” “The Ring” was the first to really showcase the Japanese to American horror film transition, plus it was just really scary. The Ring used some very effective techniques to bring subtle yet terrifying effects to the screen. The final few moments of this film go on record as being some of the scariest, jump-out-of-your-seat moments on film ever.

8. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) So it may be more thriller than horror, but “The Silence of the Lambs” is still a terrifying look at serial killers and their twisted minds. A huge success, this film was only the second horror film to be nominated for Best Picture (the first being “The Exorcist”) and it was the first to actually win the Oscar.

7. Halloween (1978)

No list of Halloween movies would be complete without this one. The original “Halloween” with “Queen of Scream” Jamie Lee Curtis is more than 30 years old but still one of the best films to enjoy every October 31st. Simple, effective, terrifying, and memorable, “Halloween” remains a chilling reminder that on this day, “Everyone deserves a good scare.”

6. The Shining (1980) Stephen King knows a thing or two about horror, and the winning combination of Stephen King with Jack Nicholson and Stanley Kubrick leads to one of the scariest films in the history of cinema. Nicholson’s careful and slow descent into madness is a study in brilliance, and the horrified reactions of his son and wife add to the effectiveness of this terrifying film.

5. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Perhaps nothing is scarier than the original 1974 version of this “based on a true story” film about a group of friends being hunted down and terrorized by a maniac with a chainsaw. The raw, visceral quality of the film adds to it’s effectiveness, creating a movie that you truly don’t want to watch alone.

4. Psycho (1960) How many films can claim that they actually made people avoid taking a shower? The famous scene, though really quite tame by today’s standards, stands as one of the more terrifying moments ever captured on film. Of course Alfred Hitchcock knew a thing or two about suspense and horror, as proven time and time again, but “Psycho” is the best, with it’s twisted plot and incredible acting courtesy of the legendary Anthony Perkins.

3. Alien (1979)

One of only a handful of truly terrifying films in the science fiction horror genre, “Alien” spawned a huge franchise as well as five additional films. It’s the first “Alien” though, that gets marks as one of the best Halloween films ever, with it’s far ahead-of-it’s-time special effects and leading lady Sigourney Weaver.

2. Freaks (1932)