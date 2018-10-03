Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A ten-foot-long snake is back home with its owner after slithering around its Chester County neighborhood.

Experts had their hands full getting it out of a hiding place.

The snake managed to get into the engine compartment of a car in a West Chester driveway.

Authorities dispatched the wildlife patrol who were able to get the snake out of the car and into a box.

Police say they returned the snake to its owner.