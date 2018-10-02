Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump will be in Center City on Tuesday afternoon to address the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention.

Trump’s remarks are expected to last some 50 minutes.

‘Presidential Alert’ Text System To Debut Wednesday

He’ll be talking to electricians and workers as his speech will focus on job growth and taxes.

Trump’s speech is happening as he firmly remains behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as the FBI is conducting a one-week investigation into alleged sexual assault allegations.

Reports show federal agents have interviewed a handful of people who may better offer a picture of Kavanaugh at the time it’s alleged he sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

It’s not yet known if the president will acknowledge during his speech the divide that has opened up as a result of the allegations.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Opens Pennsylvania Governor’s Debate With Eagles Question

Protesters gathered ahead of Trump’s speech.

Group aimed at defeating fascism leading anti-Trump protest at corner of Arch and Broad next to PA Convention Center where @realDonaldTrump to speak this afternoon pic.twitter.com/NpTYDDbT1u — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) October 2, 2018

There will also be some road closures due to the president’s visit. From 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Vine Street will be closed between 11th and 13th Streets, and Race Street will be closed from 11th Street to Broad Street.