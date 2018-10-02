Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One teacher in Spokane, Washington is telling his students to lock up their cell phones.

Michael Lee teaches photography and decided to get a phone locker cubby as a way to help his students focus.

Students are assigned a locker number, they put the phone inside at the beginning of class and can even charge it at the same time.

Lee says so far, he’s had no complaints.

“My overall goal was to give kids and opportunity to engage in what they’re doing,” said Michael Lee. “No one has said to me, ‘Mr. Lee, can I please not lock up my phone?’ They just walk in, lock it up. They get to work, and that’s exactly the intention of it.”

Lee says when he told parents at an open house, they were all for the idea and now even some of the other teachers are starting to adopt the trend.