PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are likely coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.
A spokesman for Governor Wolf says he’s expected to sign a bill clearing the move.
The legislation also authorizes cameras are expected to first be deployed on the boulevard as part of pilot program.
Authorities say automatic enforcement is a valuable tool when it comes to reducing accidents and deaths.