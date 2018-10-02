WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch For Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Until 11 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Roosevelt Boulevard

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are likely coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.

A spokesman for Governor Wolf says he’s expected to sign a bill clearing the move.

Renewed Debate Over Extending New Jersey’s Route 55 Into Cape May County

The legislation also authorizes cameras are expected to first be deployed on the boulevard as part of pilot program.

Authorities say automatic enforcement is a valuable tool when it comes to reducing accidents and deaths.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s