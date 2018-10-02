Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are likely coming to the Roosevelt Boulevard.

A spokesman for Governor Wolf says he’s expected to sign a bill clearing the move.

The legislation also authorizes cameras are expected to first be deployed on the boulevard as part of pilot program.

Authorities say automatic enforcement is a valuable tool when it comes to reducing accidents and deaths.