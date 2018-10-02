Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – There is a renewed debate over extending New Jersey’s Route 55 into Cape May County.

Right now, Route 55 ends in Cumberland County where it then becomes Route 47.

United States Senate candidate Bob Hugin says, if elected, he will make the Route 55 expansion a priority.

“This project needed to be completed decades ago and it can be done in a way that protects the surrounding environments. It’s time to get it done,” said Hugin.

The Republican is challenging the seat held by Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

“Sen. Menendez has had nearly two decades to deliver the Route 55 extension for Cape May residents that will generate economic growth and prosperity, as well as highway safety in the region,” said Hugin. “Instead, Menendez has completely ignored the people of South Jersey while catering to special interests groups that oppose the project.”