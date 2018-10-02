WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch For Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Until 11 PM
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating multiple robberies that occurred outside two South Jersey banks on Tuesday.

The first incident happened around 1:38 p.m. as a woman was walking away from the Bank of America located at 22 W. Route 70. The suspect incident happened around 2:20 p.m. as another woman was walking away from TD Bank located at 357 N. Kings Highway.

Police: 2 Women Robbed After Walking Out Of Bank In Cherry Hill

Credit: Cherry Hill Police

In both incidents, the male suspect approached the victims on foot and stole cash while brandishing a knife.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and ball cap during the robbery at the Bank of America and a bright green shirt and no hat during the robbery at the TD Bank.

The suspect fled both scenes in a white 4 door vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-488-7833.

