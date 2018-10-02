Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (CNN) – California State Parks has a new historic trail – now open to the public. The only things is, you’ll have to dive underwater to get to it.

It’s just a dive away at Emerald Bay State Park.

“This is the first time California State Parks has had an underwater maritime heritage cultural trail open for the public,” said Leslie Hartzell with California State Parks.

Scuba and snorkel diving visitors now have access to four locations in the bay to explore the resting place for many boats, launches and barges used during the 1920’s and 30’s.

They were intentionally sunk in the 50’s when they outlived their usefulness. Each spot has markers explaining the history of the vessel, what it is and how it was used.

“Now, they know where to go, they have GPS locations so they can go specifically to those sites and look at the different range of boats that are out there, sunken in the waters,” said Hartzell.

If it’s an adventure you’re up for, California State Parks even has a pamphlet available at local dive shops to help you navigate the underwater trail.

“They’re on a loop and they can clip them to their gear and they can go down and dive. It will show them what the markers are, give them a clue as to what they’re looking at,” said Hartzell.

State parks recommend that explorers go there with a diving buddy.