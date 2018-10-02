Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Most people will agree being a teacher is not an easy calling, especially in the Philadelphia School District.

“I heard that teachers get about $100 a year to cover supplies, that’s not nearly enough,” said one man when asked about the expenses of a teacher.

So it may not be surprising that a large percentage of teachers leave the district each and every year. They lose 27 percent according to a new study by the Philadelphia Education Research Consortium, five percent higher than other similar urban districts nationwide.

And out of that most aren’t leaving for a better paying job in the suburbs.

Teachers who leave are either leaving the profession entirely, meaning they’re leaving Pennsylvania or they’re retiring.

Matthew Steinberg, the co-author of the study, says this has a terrible effect on the students academically.

Teacher Making Students Lock Up Cell Phone To Increase Learning

“That churn has negative consequences for school climate, for the level of support for their teachers and ultimately their academic achievement,” said Steinberg.

Though this study did not look into why teachers were leaving, Steinberg believes additional teacher support would help stop the drain.

“One of the things the district can do is invest in the types of induction and resource and support to promote professional development,” said Steinberg.

Even if it means paying a little more.

“Mainly, I think they should be paid a lot more money, starting salaries at $100k a year,” said one woman.

“It takes money,” added another man. “Again it comes down to money.”