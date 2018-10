Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A historic statue on Boathouse Row has been toppled.

At some point overnight, authorities discovered the seven-foot tall bronze sculpture had been pushed off its granite base and into the Schuylkill River.

The statue is of Viking explorer Thorfinn Karlsefni and is located near the lighthouse.

It has been at this site for 98 years.

It was the site of clashes between white nationalists and counter protesters last year.