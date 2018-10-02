Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
ZEBULON, Ga. (CBS Local)- A Pike County High School football player died on Sunday after being seriously hurt during a game on Friday night.
According to CBS News, junior linebacker Dylan Thomas was seriously injured during the second quarter of Pike County’s Friday night game against Peach County High School and was transported to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital first before being transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Dylan then underwent surgery to relieve brain swelling and he remained in a coma on Saturday before passing away from his injuries on Sunday night.
Dylan’s uncle, Nick Burgess, posted an emotional message on Facebook after his passing, calling his nephew the golden child in the family and saying that he “really brought the family together.” Burgess also created a Facebook fundraiser to cover the medical costs and lost income for the family that had raised over $41,000.
Several Twitter users posted messages in tribute to Dylan after the news broke on Sunday night.
Superintendent Michael Duncan and principal Kevin Huffstetler said in a Facebook post on Monday that counselors would be available to students mourning the loss of Dylan.