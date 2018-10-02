Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty has had a whirlwind debut over the past few weeks. That includes today when the Flyers mascot’s likeness was used by protesters outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple protesters adopted Gritty’s likeness on signs and banners during their demonstrations in Center City.

President Trump protesters enlisting the image of ⁦@GrittyNHL⁩ pic.twitter.com/p24sRP8Mut — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) October 2, 2018

Another ⁦@GrittyNHL⁩ sign at Trump protest pic.twitter.com/Eq04FR0izw — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) October 2, 2018

Trump was in town promoting his new North American trade agreement and the nation’s economic performance.