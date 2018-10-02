WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch For Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton Counties Until 11 PM
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Donald Trump Philadelphia visit, Gritty, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty has had a whirlwind debut over the past few weeks. That includes today when the Flyers mascot’s likeness was used by protesters outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple protesters adopted Gritty’s likeness on signs and banners during their demonstrations in Center City.

Trump was in town promoting his new North American trade agreement and the nation’s economic performance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s