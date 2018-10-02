  • CBS 3On Air

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) – Closing arguments have started in the murder trial of a man charged in the killing of a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring.

Testimony concluded Friday in the trial of Ferdinand Augello, who is charged in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman at her Linwood home. It’s not clear when jury deliberations will start.

Prosecutors say Augello and the woman’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Defense attorney Mary Linehan questioned the reliability of the state’s witnesses. She says the state’s evidence points to their star witness, Andrew Glick, a former gang official turned informant.

