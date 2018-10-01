Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Willistown Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday night.

The accident happened on the eastbound lanes on West Chester Pike and Delchester Road around 10:45 p.m.

Officials say the striking vehicle was a smaller compact SUV, possibly a red ford. It fled eastbound on West Chester Pike into Delaware County without stopping.

The Willistown Police believe there are other witnesses who were traveling eastbound around the time of the accident who may have encountered this SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Willistown Police at 610-647-1440.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.