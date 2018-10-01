PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog that was rescued from Hurricane Florence and taken into a shelter in Montgomery County has given birth to puppies.

Last month, the Hopewell Veterinary Hospital in Jenkintown rescued 19 animals in the path of Florence.

“These animals were in a shelter in North Carolina that had to be evacuated because they were in the danger zone,” said Ginny Kremer, the office manager at Hopewell Veterinary Hospital.

On Monday, the hospital said one of the dogs, Beverly, gave birth to 8 puppies—and they’re up for adoption!

“Less than 24 hours old and they’re already crawling around a bit. This girl is strong,” Hopewell Veterinary Hospital writes on Facebook.

The puppies already have names—the boys’ names are: Bob and Dave and the girls are: Jennifer Valerie, Magen, Becky, Monica and Gina. All the puppies were born on Oct. 1

To learn about you can adopt them, CLICK HERE.