Local TV, Septa
File photo (Credit: Matt Rivers)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is looking for a mascot.

The search comes a week after the Flyers announced “Gritty” and the Philadelphia Union revealed Phang.

gritty SEPTA Offering Prizes To Find Mascot

(credit: Philadelphia Flyers)

The new additions got the transportation agency thinking…. “what if SEPTA had a mascot?”

SEPTA says the top 11 entries for their mascot contest will be selected for prizes.

The grand prize is a November Anywhere TrailPass and 10 runner-ups will receive a SEPTA t-shirt.

The contest ends on Oct. 24.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

