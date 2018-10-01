Comments
File photo (Credit: Matt Rivers)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is looking for a mascot.
The search comes a week after the Flyers announced “Gritty” and the Philadelphia Union revealed Phang.
The new additions got the transportation agency thinking…. “what if SEPTA had a mascot?”
SEPTA says the top 11 entries for their mascot contest will be selected for prizes.
The grand prize is a November Anywhere TrailPass and 10 runner-ups will receive a SEPTA t-shirt.
The contest ends on Oct. 24.
