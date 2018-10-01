PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is looking for a mascot.

The search comes a week after the Flyers announced “Gritty” and the Philadelphia Union revealed Phang.

The new additions got the transportation agency thinking…. “what if SEPTA had a mascot?”

Contest Alert! Last month brought two new mascots to Philly – Phang the snake and Gritty the … we don't know. This got us thinking – what if #SEPTA had a mascot? Tell us what it should be [please be nice] and its story: https://t.co/gn9RRjdEk7. #ISEPTAPHILLY pic.twitter.com/uhhLGb6oLt — ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) October 1, 2018

SEPTA says the top 11 entries for their mascot contest will be selected for prizes.

The grand prize is a November Anywhere TrailPass and 10 runner-ups will receive a SEPTA t-shirt.

The contest ends on Oct. 24.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.