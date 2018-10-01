Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a shooter who opened fire on two men in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

The double shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at Kensington and Alleghany Avenues.

Police say one man in his 20’s was stuck in the foot, he’s expected to be OK.

The other victim in his 30’s was shot twice in the chest and stomach.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.