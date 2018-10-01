BREAKING:Father, 2-Year-Old Son Among Three Killed In Allentown Car Explosion, Officials Say
LONG POND, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania man is a now a millionaire thanks to an old fortune cookie.

Ronnie Martin’s lucky numbers weren’t family birthdays or important dates, but instead the “lucky numbers” were from of paper in a fortune cookie he opened years ago.

Martin, who travels from Long Pond, Pennsylvania to New Jersey every day for work, says he occasionally stops by along the way to pick up a few New Jersey Lottery tickets.

On July 24, he bought three Mega Millions tickets, matching five numbers and winning the $1 million prize.

His lucky ticket was purchased at US Gas on 423 Blairstown Road in Hope, Warren County.

Martin says he will use the prize money to pay off his house and current bills.

