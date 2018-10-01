  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – Pennell Elementary School in Aston Township will be closed Monday due to loss of plumbing.

The Aston Fire Department says they were called to the school on the 3300 block of Richard Road around 7:30 a.m. due to a fuel spill. They say they boiler room was flooded mixing with diesel fuel from the generator.

The school posted on their site, “Pennell Elementary will be CLOSED today due to sudden news of a loss of plumbing, back up power and other necessary facility functions.”

The school says they hope to reopen on Tuesday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s