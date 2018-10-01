Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – Pennell Elementary School in Aston Township will be closed Monday due to loss of plumbing.

The Aston Fire Department says they were called to the school on the 3300 block of Richard Road around 7:30 a.m. due to a fuel spill. They say they boiler room was flooded mixing with diesel fuel from the generator.

The school posted on their site, “Pennell Elementary will be CLOSED today due to sudden news of a loss of plumbing, back up power and other necessary facility functions.”

The school says they hope to reopen on Tuesday.