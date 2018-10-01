Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A brawl in the streets of northern New Jersey has resulted in three people being hospitalized with stab wounds.

Passaic County prosecutors say the fight in Paterson was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police officers responding to the call found a 40-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Shortly after he was taken to a hospital, officers learned that two more people — a 25-year-old Paterson resident and a 30-year-old Woodland Park man — had also been stabbed during the brawl.

All three individuals are expected to recover, according to authorities, but their names and further details on their injuries have not been disclosed.

Authorities have not said what sparked the brawl. No arrests have been made.

