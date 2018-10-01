Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – October 1st marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you will be seeing a lot of pink around Philadelphia.

Buildings around the region will be turning pink for Lights for the Cure.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and get more women to have mammograms and a candy company in Bucks County is also getting in on the pink action.

LeSaint French Chocolate has a customized mail order candy business in Yardley that has some special creations for October.

Tune in tonight for the 6 p.m. @CBSPhilly broadcast with @StahlCBS3, medical reporter for CBS3. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we’re proud to donate 20% of The Pink Collection to @LivingBeyondBC https://t.co/fbM8lBvGsy#BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancer pic.twitter.com/hSrE36pkdX — LeSaint French Chocolate (@LeSaintChocolat) October 1, 2018

Stephane LeSaint created a new rose gold coconut caramel that is hand painted and a black raspberry ganache.

For the limited edition pink collection, LeSaint uses color variations of pink, silver, and gold.

Working with Stephane, his wife Barbara helps with wrapping. Together, they came up with the pink candy idea to honor their friend Mariolla who died from breast cancer at the age of 44.

“She passed away on Christmas Day which was her favorite,” said Barbara.

They’re going to donate 20 percent of the pink chocolate proceeds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

“I’m hoping that women go out and get mammograms,” said Barbara.

“It’s always a great motivation the fact that you can help people and I’m certainly thrilled to participate,” said Stephane.

Prices for the pink collection range from $25 to $140.