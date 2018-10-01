  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMHappy Together
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: General Mills

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – A popular 90s cereal favorite is making a comeback!

General Mills Cereal says after overwhelming consumer feedback, they are bringing back the iconic Classic Trix Fruity Shapes.

classictrix fruity shapes Kids Of The 90s Rejoice: Classic Trix Shapes Are Back

Credit: General Mills

The change comes after the company relaunched Classic Trix, which brought back the bright colors the iconic cereal was known for.

Now, the company says the fruity shapes are back.

classic trix shapes up close 700x525 Kids Of The 90s Rejoice: Classic Trix Shapes Are Back

Credit: General Mills

“Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills Cereal. “When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We’re excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast.”

The classic fruity shapes will be appearing on shelves in major retailers nationwide this fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s