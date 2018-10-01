Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators are combing through clues as they try to figure out exactly what happened following a deadly car explosion in Allentown.

The explosion caused chaos in the streets of Allentown over the weekend, leaving three men dead and many questions to be answered.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on West Turner Street.

Investigators say they believe the person responsible for the blast was one of the three men killed.

The ATF is in the early stages of looking into the cause of the explosion, but officials are confident there is no further threat to the public.

Neighbors, however, still remain shaken.

“This is crazy, like this is overboard,” said Adam Hiester. “I could understand you got beef, you fight it out. But to go and kill someone like this? What if kids got hurt?”

Autopsies for the three men are scheduled for Monday. Their names have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 888-ATF-BOMB.