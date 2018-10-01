Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just days before the Flyers begin their 2018-19 campaign, a former fan favorite is hanging up his skates.

Scott Hartnell, a 17-year NHL veteran, announced his retirement with an emotional tweet Monday morning.

Hartnell, 35, spent seven seasons in orange and black, totaling 157 goals and 326 points in 517 games with the Flyers, including a career-high 37 goals in 2011-12.

Hartnell endeared himself to Philadelphia fans immediately after coming to the Flyers in a trade from the Nashville Predators in 2007 with his gritty style of play, his wonderfully shaggy facial hair and his charitable acts in the community.

From embracing the Hartnell Down movement — a charitable effort mocking the winger’s notoriously bad skating — to shining in the Flyers’ circus-like playoff battles vs. the Penguins, Hartnell solidified himself as a fan favorite.

In total, Hartnell wraps up his career with 707 points in 1,249 games.

The Flyers open the season Thursday against the Western Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights.