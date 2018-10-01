  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sometimes Santa Claus is late, but other times maybe you can blame the post office.

A Florida grandmother ordered a selection of “Doctor Seuss” books for her granddaughter 20 years ago, but the books never showed up. At least not in a timely manner.

They arrived in the mail last week.

Now, great grandmom has someone else to give them too.

“Cameron who just turned four in September, so that’s what I’m going to do with the books,” said Vera Walker.

