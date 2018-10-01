WATCH LIVE:Pa. Governor, GOP Challenger Face Off In Debate
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – College students can now apply for college financial aid on their smartphone.

The free application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, has gone mobile.

A new app called “My Student Aid” allows you to fill out the FAFSA electronically, using a phone or tablet.

The FAFSA website now has a new mobile-friendly design to make things easier.

Experts hope improved access will get more students to fill out the form and apply for aid.

