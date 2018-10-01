Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A member of the Philadelphia Eagles is joining the campaign to help underserved young people in Camden.

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is not only talking with Camden kids about having healthy attitudes, but is also offering them free health services at a mobile clinic parked out front of the Ocatvius V. Catto Community School.

With Power 99 providing the music, kids were dancing in their seats as they waited for McLeod to speak in the auditorium.

McLeod had surgery to repair a torn MCL on Thursday, so he sat and answered questions about how he keeps himself healthy.

After the Monday assembly, the kids got their teeth and eyes examined. They can get cavities filled on the spot thanks to the Oral Health Impact Project and they can get free eye glasses.

McLeod talked about why he kept and didn’t reschedule his commitment to speak at the school right after his surgery.

“It’s important because the kids need to see my face. I think me being out here will give them a lot of encouragement. Me being in this situation I’m in, unfortunately, not able to make plays out on that field, but my goal now is to make plays within the community,” said McLeod.

This isn’t McLeod’s only stop in Camden this football season as he plans to be here twice a month through January for his charity, the Student Health Impact Project.