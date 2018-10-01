Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but 60 national chains and well-known stores have already announced that their stores will not be open to anyone who wants to get an early start to their holiday shopping.
Every year, BestBlackFriday.com reaches out to store representatives to find out if they will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The website says they have never had this many store closure confirmations in early October.
The following chains have confirmed they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day:
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (company-owned stores)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (retail stores will be closed unless the mall they are in dictates otherwise, mall kiosks may be open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Von Maur
- West Marine
The website conducted a survey and found that 24.67 percent of Americans are in favor of stores being open on Thanksgiving, while 47 percent of Americans dislike when stores are open on Thanksgiving and 27 percent of Americans were indifferent.
You can find the full list of closures at bestblackfriday.com/blog/stores-closed-on-thanksgiving-day-2018.