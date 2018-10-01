  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Animals around the world are receiving special blessings this week.

This is the week for Christian churches to host their annual Blessing of the Animals.

Sunday, in downtown Chicago, blessings were bestowed upon dogs and cats and members of the police mounted unit.

In Lima, Peru, crowds gathered early with their dogs to receive a special blessing outside Saint Francis monastery.

This Thursday marks the official Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

 

