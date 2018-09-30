Mütter Museum Commemorates 1918 Flu Pandemic With Free Flu ShotsThe Mütter Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the 1918 flu pandemic by offering free flu shots.

Trump To Address Thousands At Convention In Philadelphia TuesdayHe will speak at the annual convention for the National Electrical Contractors Association.

Fall Beers To TryFrom pumpkin to hops there are all kinds of fall flavors to try.

Firefighters Save Dog Stuck In WallOfficials say Luna's owners found her with her head stuck and called 9-1-1.

New Exhibition Aims To Get Philadelphians To Vote In Midterm ElectionsThe exhibition is called "To The Polls" and it features murals by 10 Philadelphia artists.

Kansas Zoo's New Baby Orangutan Gets The HiccupsThe orangutan's mother, Daisy, went into labor on September 6th