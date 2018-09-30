  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: CBS3.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Help us decide the Friday Football Frenzy game of the week on October 5, 2018. Vote for your team!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s