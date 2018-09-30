Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Trump will be in the city Tuesday to speak at the annual convention for the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Trump is set to speak at the Philadelphia Convention Center on the final day of the event on Oct. 2.

He will deliver remarks to an audience of about 10,000 electrical contractors, electricians, and apprentices from across the country.

NECA kicked off Sept. 28 and hosts a series of events for electrical professionals in the industry.

The president is expected to discuss the growing economy, tax reform, and apprenticeships.