Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized following a shooting in South Philadelphia.
The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on Beachwood and McKean Streets.
Police: At Least 1 Killed In Allentown Car Explosion
Police say the gunman fired several shots – striking the victim in the leg and ankle.
He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
Police: Man Dies After Being Stabbed In Neck In Frankford
No weapon was recovered.
Police are still searching for the shooter.