PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized following a shooting in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on Beachwood and McKean Streets.

Police say the gunman fired several shots – striking the victim in the leg and ankle.

He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered.

Police are still searching for the shooter.