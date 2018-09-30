BERLIN - MARCH 23: A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. German President Horst Koehler said on Sunday higher petrol prices is the surest means to convince traditionally car-loving Germans to seek more environmentally-friendly alternatives, and his comment has already sparked the ire of the automobile lobby. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A hike in the gas tax goes into effect in New Jersey Monday.

The tax will climb by 4.3 cents a gallon, making it the 5th highest in the country.

Elizabeth Warren Says She Will Take A ‘Hard Look’ At Running For President After Midterms

Governor Phil Murphy announced the change last month, but blamed it on a 2016 law enacted under his predecessor Chris Christie.

The additional revenue will support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund program for roadway and bridge improvements.