  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gas Tax, Local TV, New Jersey, New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund
BERLIN - MARCH 23: A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. German President Horst Koehler said on Sunday higher petrol prices is the surest means to convince traditionally car-loving Germans to seek more environmentally-friendly alternatives, and his comment has already sparked the ire of the automobile lobby. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A hike in the gas tax goes into effect in New Jersey Monday.

The tax will climb by 4.3 cents a gallon, making it the 5th highest in the country.

Elizabeth Warren Says She Will Take A ‘Hard Look’ At Running For President After Midterms 

Governor Phil Murphy announced the change last month, but blamed it on a 2016 law enacted under his predecessor Chris Christie.

The additional revenue will support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund program for roadway and bridge improvements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s