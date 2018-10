Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Yuneiry Espinal lives on the 400 block of Beideman Avenue.

She was reported missing Sunday.

Police say the Hispanic teenage girl is five-foot-two, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7042.