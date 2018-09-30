Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allentown city officials have announced road closures and changes to transportation services as federal and state officials continue their investigation into the fatal car explosion that killed at least one Saturday.

The LANtaBus service will not follow its usual route on a stretch of roads. There will not be any stops within any of the affected areas according to officials.

Current closures are as follows:

Turner Street between 9th Street and the Allentown Transportation Center (ATC)

7th Street between Chew Street and Linden Street

Linden Street between 7th Street and 9th Street

8th Street between Linden Street and Chew Street

There is no bus or access to the Allentown Transportation Center (ATC)

Buses that normally exit the ATC via 7th Street or Church Street will instead wait on Linden Street.

Buses that normally exit the ATC via 6th Street will be parked along the Morning Call Building. Normal routes will continue from there.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for displaced residents at Cleveland Elementary School on North 9th Street.

Federal officials from the ATF have recently arrived, joining the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI in the active investigation.

It is still unclear if there are more fatalities.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious around the time of that explosion to please give them a call as soon as possible at 215-418-4000 or http://tips.fbi.gov.