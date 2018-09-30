Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles nation “travels strong” and in doing so they took to the skies in true Philly fashion ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Hoards of Eagles fans boarded a flight to Tennessee for the fourth game of the season much to the dismay and humor of a flight attendant aboard the plane.

“Sold every bit of liquor on the plane and had to listen “fly eagles fly” 35 times,” Rachel Manning, a flight attendant, wrote on Instagram. “I need a drink and our town need some praying over.”

There were 175 Eagles fans on that flight some of whom are seen in the flight attendant’s photo wearing Eagles’ hats or green-colored clothing.

Even the plane was decked out in Eagles’ green with interior lighting casting a lovely glow on fans.

Response to Rachel’s post was quick and just as rowdy as the flight as Eagles fans chimed in to support the team.

With over 200 comments and 800 likes, the Instagram post is drawing plenty of reactions from fans of both teams.

Most of those reactions seem to be proud Eagles fans, though, to no surprise.

The flight attendant is, unfortunately, a Titans fan and so while we sympathize with her having to deal with the nation’s notoriously most hated fanbase (even the former New Jersey governor Chris Christie vocally expressed his dislike of Eagles fans, there’s really only one way to respond to her cheer of “GO TITANS!!!”

And that is “FLY, EAGLES FLY”!