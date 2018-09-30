Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person has died in a car explosion in Allentown Saturday evening.

Allentown police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. about hearing and feeling a possible explosion.

When fire crews arrived at the intersection of North Hall and West Turner Streets they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Federal officials from the ATF have recently arrived, joining the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI in the active investigation.

A witness shared footage of the explosion on social media, which shows the aftermath of the explosion.

“We are working with our law enforcement partners to assess the situation & determine the cause, with public safety the Bureau’s highest priority,” the FBI tweeted early Sunday.

“I heard a big explosion, I ran to the window to see what it was, I didn’t see anything. But after that, I seen the fire,” recalls eyewitness Antonia Santiago. “People couldn’t even get their cars out. It’s crazy. It’s got me nervous.”

Officials say the investigation expands from Seventh and Eighth Streets and Linden and Chew streets.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid this area and for residents to shelter in place to remain safe while the investigation continues.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for displaced residents at Cleveland Elementary School on North 9th Street.

It is still unclear if there are more fatalities.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious around the time of that explosion to please give them a call as soon as possible at 215-418-4000 or http://tips.fbi.gov.