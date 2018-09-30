Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABINGTON, Pa. – An Abington High School teacher has been suspended after being charged with corruption of a minor involving inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

The Abington School District released a statement Sunday night saying Mr. Thomas Kummer, a Latin teacher at the school, was immediately suspended from his position.

The district and staff are fully cooperating with the Abington Police.

Important Information Regarding Senior High School Teacher: https://t.co/qsqm1dtoNM — Abington School District (@AbingtonSchools) September 30, 2018

“Please know that we will continue to fully cooperate with the Abington Police. The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey S. Fecher in the statement.

Anyone with information believed to be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Cindy Pettinato of the Abington Police Department at 267-536-1098.

