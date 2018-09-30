Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey shows that nearly a fourth of workers have left a job due to a bad commute.

The survey titled ‘U.S. Workers Hit the Road” comes from global staffing firm, Robert Half.

Thirty-nine percent of professionals reported that while their travel to and from their workplace has improved in the last five years, 22 percent say their trip has actually gotten worse.

Of those who were unhappy with their commutes, 60 percent said that their companies weren’t taking steps to relieve the burden placed on employees by a bad commute.

Respondents in Chicago, Miami, New York, and San Francisco were the most likely to quit for that reason.

Younger people were more likely than their older counterparts to leave a job due to a negative commute.

Meanwhile, the survey found that women were less likely to quit their job for such a reason than men.