Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The love of baseball was on full display Saturday in South Jersey at the Gloucester Township Community Park.

The New Jersey Titans, a baseball team comprised of visually impaired players, took on members of the Gloucester Township Police Department for a game of beep baseball.

Super Bowl Champions Chris Long, Malcolm Jenkins Working To Tackle Social Injustice

The police officers were blindfolds for the match.

In beep baseball, the ball beeps and the base buzzes to allow players to determine their locations.