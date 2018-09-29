  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The love of baseball was on full display Saturday in South Jersey at the Gloucester Township Community Park.

The New Jersey Titans, a baseball team comprised of visually impaired players, took on members of the Gloucester Township Police Department for a game of beep baseball.

The police officers were blindfolds for the match.

In beep baseball, the ball beeps and the base buzzes to allow players to determine their locations.

