  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather Blog

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A gorgeous, well deserved fall weekend is setting up!

High pressure will dominate, providing the Philadelphia-area with sinking air and sunshine.

what to expect weekend Tons Of Sunshine For A Wonderful, Seasonable Weekend

Credit: CBS3

Layers will be a good idea this weekend as mornings will be cool and in the 50s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect tons of sunshine as these seasonable temperatures set in and make sure to capitalize on the great forecast by getting outside for a hike in the Poconos or some fun down the shore.

weekend planner Tons Of Sunshine For A Wonderful, Seasonable Weekend

Credit: CBS3

 

More specifically, the forecast is anticipated to be a high of 75 degrees Saturday and 73 degrees Sunday. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!

eww weather watcher 625x352 Tons Of Sunshine For A Wonderful, Seasonable Weekend

weatherapp philly 625x352 Tons Of Sunshine For A Wonderful, Seasonable Weekend

 

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 75

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cool. Low 57

SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny, Seasonable Day. High 73

MONDAY — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer. High 79

TUESDAY — Partly Cloudy, Late Day Rain Showers. High 79

WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny. High 80.

—————————————–

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Very Nice. High 75

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear. Low 60.

SUNDAY — Sunny and Nice. High 73.

OCEAN TEMP: 71-74°

——————————————–

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 64.

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low 42.

SUNDAY — Sunny and Nice. High 63.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s