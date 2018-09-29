Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A gorgeous, well deserved fall weekend is setting up!
High pressure will dominate, providing the Philadelphia-area with sinking air and sunshine.
Layers will be a good idea this weekend as mornings will be cool and in the 50s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Expect tons of sunshine as these seasonable temperatures set in and make sure to capitalize on the great forecast by getting outside for a hike in the Poconos or some fun down the shore.
More specifically, the forecast is anticipated to be a high of 75 degrees Saturday and 73 degrees Sunday. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!
THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 75
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cool. Low 57
SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny, Seasonable Day. High 73
MONDAY — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer. High 79
TUESDAY — Partly Cloudy, Late Day Rain Showers. High 79
WEDNESDAY — Mostly Sunny. High 80.
—————————————–
JERSEY SHORE:
THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Very Nice. High 75
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear. Low 60.
SUNDAY — Sunny and Nice. High 73.
OCEAN TEMP: 71-74°
——————————————–
POCONOS:
THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 64.
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low 42.
SUNDAY — Sunny and Nice. High 63.