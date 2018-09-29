Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —A gorgeous, well deserved fall weekend is setting up!

High pressure will dominate, providing the Philadelphia-area with sinking air and sunshine.

Layers will be a good idea this weekend as mornings will be cool and in the 50s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect tons of sunshine as these seasonable temperatures set in and make sure to capitalize on the great forecast by getting outside for a hike in the Poconos or some fun down the shore.

More specifically, the forecast is anticipated to be a high of 75 degrees Saturday and 73 degrees Sunday. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!

FORECAST: