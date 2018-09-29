Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Super Bowl Champions Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins have been quietly working to enact change off the field.

They are among a group of NFL players tackling social injustice issues across the country.

CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Dana Jacobson sat down with Long and Jenkins.

The NFL is also taking up the cause.

They have pledged $89 million to the players coalition with a social justice partnership.