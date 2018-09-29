Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials are alerting commuters to impending delays for SEPTA trains due to Amtrak construction.

Amtrak announced that a critical track switch will need to be replaced Saturday. All SEPTA trains traveling to and from the 30th Street Station will experience a change to their usual schedules.

SEPTA’s Cynwyd, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West and Trenton lines will be affected.

Construction will begin Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. and last through Wednesday, Oct. 10.

In order to relieve train congestion during this period, commuters will need to be mindful of temporary schedule changes.

Select Regional Rail Riders: Amtrak Switch Replacement Project beginning tomorrow, September 30th at 9:00 p.m. There will be some temporary service changes and impacts to service. Please help us spread the word! Click the link for additional details → https://t.co/f1gToEFfB0 — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) September 29, 2018

The changes for travelers are as follows:

Chestnut Hill East Line: Trains will operate with four additional morning and evening trains for customers traveling to and from Center City.

Trains will operate with four additional morning and evening trains for customers traveling to and from Center City. Chestnut Hill West Line: Select morning, mid-day and evening trains will not run.

Inbound trains from Chestnut Hill West Station – #816 (departing at 6:55 a.m.), #9820 (departing at 8:08 a.m.), #828

(departing at 10:48 a.m.), #830 (departing at 11:45 a.m.), #832 (departing at 12:54 p.m.), #834

(departing at 1:53 p.m.) and #8764 departing at 6:25 p.m.) will not run.

Outbound trains from Suburban Station – #805 (departing at 5:57 a.m.), #809 (departing at 7:09 am), #819 (departing at 9:43

a.m.), #823 (departing at 10:45 a.m.), #827 (departing at 11:56 a.m.), #829 (departing at 12:55 a.m.),

#9837 (departing at 4:12 p.m.) and 7841 (departing at 5:21 p.m.) will not run.

Weekend Chestnut Hill West trains will not run on Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7. Information for a timetable regarding that weekend change can be found at this SEPTA website. Officials say commuters an use the Chestnut Hill East line as an alternative.

Cynwyd Line: Temporary shuttle bus service will replace regular train service at Cynwyd, Bala and Wynnefield Stations.

Temporary shuttle bus service will replace regular train service at Cynwyd, Bala and Wynnefield Stations. Cynwyd Regional Rail Line: customers traveling outbound from Center City will take Paoli/Thorndale Line trains to Overbrook Station. At Overbrook Station, customers will need to transfer from trains to shuttle buses to complete their outbound trips to Cynwyd Station.

Customers into Center City on the Cynwyd Regional Rail Line will need to board weekday shuttle buses at Cynwyd Station. Shuttle bus departure times differ from regularly scheduled train times and that information can be found here.

Trenton Line: Select morning, late afternoon and evening weekday trains will not run. Instead, commuters will need to review the special schedule for alternate service options to board trains at earlier or later times. Saturday and Sunday trains will operate at regularly scheduled train times however; customers may experience in-service delays of up to 15 minutes between North Philadelphia and 30th Street Stations.

Additionally, late night schedule delays of up to 20 minutes will be in effect on SEPTA’s Chestnut Hill West and Trenton Regional Rail Lines beginning at 9:00 p.m.

For complete service information related to this construction, travelers should visit the SEPTA website.

A special schedule detailing all train service information for this time period can also be found on the SEPTA website.