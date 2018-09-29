Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A whole new mode of transportation may soon hit Philadelphia.

They’re a lean green electric machine called Lime Electric Scooters and very soon it appears the scooters will be rolling around Philadelphia.

The Line APP shows about two dozen of the electric scooters here in Kensington.

“If it doesn’t require a car and gasoline, I’m all for it,” said Jake Brower. “As long as we can keep it safe, it’s all good.”

In some cities the scooters are known as litter because they are dockless and when not in use can be left anywhere.

The company says not having docks saves customers money, but some people we talked to don’t want them to clog city sidewalks.

“It’s gonna be chaotic, there’s gonna be nowhere for anybody to walk,” said Katrina Stoute of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Fortunately Philadelphia’s City Council has been proactive and passed an ordinance in June to regulate the scooters.

The city isn’t the one on board, Randy Lobasso is with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

“They’re really great for the last mile so to speak,” said Lobasso. “Get off a train, if you have to walk a mile to work, jump on a scooter and take that instead. It’s small and compact and it’s easy to use.”

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia also says the scooters should be ridden on the road, not sidewalk. Eyewitness News reached out to Lime wanting to know when people can expect to start using the scooters, but we’re still waiting to hear back.