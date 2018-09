Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after being stabbed in the neck in the Frankford section of the city Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on the 5200 block of Hawthorne Street.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2:53 p.m.

An arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story.